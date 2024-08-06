Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable was released on July 23, 2024. The release was delayed twice due to efforts to improve quality and to offer a low price. The game is available for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable It was scheduled for summer and then winter, both dates in 2023, however, was not released until summer 2024 with the early access version.

The official distribution date of Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable It is August 17, 2024. However, the first version has already received several comments, among which the repetitive mechanics and the textures of the characters stand out.

Despite this, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable surpassed Blade & Sorcery: Nomad and Among Us VR in salesAnd in fact, it allowed us to return to the dark days but with the original cast of the dark fantasy series.

That’s how it is, Mikasa, Armin and Eren returned to bring their VR versions to life and this led to an even more immersive and chilling experience. The official networks of the studio that was in charge of making the video game already made an announcement in which they thanked the support and patience:

“Thanks to your warm support, ‘Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable’ has been ranked No. 1 on the Meta Quest Store weekly best-seller list worldwide 🎉. Thank you so much ✨ The full release is scheduled for this winter! Please continue to support us!”

It seems that all fans supported the episodic “return” of Eren Jaeger and company. And you, are you ready to slay titans?

Source: UNIVRS § Kodansha

If you want to know more details and even join the Discord to give feedback to the project, you can review details here.

We recommend: Attack on Titan launches its official heels that will remind you of the founding titan

Attack on Titan: where to watch?

The complete series is available on the platform Crunchyroll. It brings together 99 episodes, and presents us with the whole of life.

The series in chibi format is also available on the platform, check it out here.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.