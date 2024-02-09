From the next one February 27 will be available Andthe third DLC character from STREET FIGHTER 6 contained in the first Fighting Pass.

CAPCOM has shared a new trailer that shows us his techniques in action, along with a new image gallery. More details can be found below.

We remind you that STREET FIGHTER 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Step into the ring with Ed in Street Fighter™ 6 starting February 27

Milan (9 February 2024) – Prepare to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee with psychotic powers when the formidable boxer Ed arrives in Street Fighter™ 6 starting February 27, 2024, on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Ed becomes the 21st playable character following the release of Rashid and AKI last year. Players will be able to meet the boxer in all three game modes Street Fighter 6 – World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hub.

The Fighting Pass “Ed Arrives!” is available for a limited time, so players can purchase boxing gear and prepare for battle!

To see Ed's gameplay trailer, visit the channel YouTube and for the latest news and information on Street Fighter 6, visit official website of Street Fighter 6 and the Capcom Press Center.

Along with Ed's release, a brand new stage called Ruined Lab will be released, showing the aftermath of Shadaloo's fall, with his lab in ruins. Owners of the Year 1 Ultimate Pass and the Ultimate Edition will automatically receive this stage when Ed releases. Various quality of life updates will also be introduced, including the ability to change the button display on PC and the addition of a extra lighting function to Photo mode.

First appeared in Street Fighter™ V, after rejecting M. Bison's evil intentions, Ed managed to escape the clutches of the Shadaloo organization and create Neo Shadaloo with the hope of helping others like him. I attacks him in Street Fighter 6 have changed significantly since the last chapter: now all his attacks are punches. Also Ed, the initial inspirer of modern controls in Street Fighter 6will retain its simplified controls, while now receiving expanded inputs for classic controls.

Get ready for some killer moves from Ed, including:

Psycho Flicker : A quick ranged jab that can go in one of three directions to catch the opponent by surprise and is critical to Ed's ability to control space. If you hold down this button, Ed will use his Psycho Snatcher from Street Fighter V, with which he can lure opponents with psychic tentacles.

: A quick ranged jab that can go in one of three directions to catch the opponent by surprise and is critical to Ed's ability to control space. If you hold down this button, Ed will use his Psycho Snatcher from Street Fighter V, with which he can lure opponents with psychic tentacles. Psycho Blitz : Unleash a series of punches cloaked in Psycho Power.

: Unleash a series of punches cloaked in Psycho Power. Psycho Storm : Ed's level 1 Super Art sees him hit opponents with a series of high-speed flashing jabs.

: Ed's level 1 Super Art sees him hit opponents with a series of high-speed flashing jabs. Psycho Cannon : Ed's level 2 Super Art, already present in Street Fighter V, generates a multi-hit ball of psychic power that moves forward.

: Ed's level 2 Super Art, already present in Street Fighter V, generates a multi-hit ball of psychic power that moves forward. Psycho Chamber: Ed's level 3 Super Art turns opponents into his personal punching bag, binding their hands and feet together and punching them in the name of Neo Shadaloo.

And it will be unlocked for owners of the Year 1 Character Pass, Year 1 Ultimate Pass, Deluxe Edition, or Ultimate Edition on February 27. Ed's Outfit 2, inspired by his Story Outfit from Street Fighter V, will also be available when he arrives.

The fun doesn't stop with the either Capcom Cup behind the corner! Players have until February 14th to go to the game's Battle Hub – decorated with the celebrations of the Capcom Cup champion will use to win the crown.

The wait is almost over: Akuma will arrive in a few months, in spring! Stay tuned for more throughout the year.