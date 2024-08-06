This time the focus is on the new replay and video editing management system of goals, not present in the previous chapters. Below you will find the video and all the official details about it.

Electronic Arts has released a new in-depth trailer dedicated to the new chapter of its football simulation game, EA Sports FC 25 .

The new EA Sports FC 25 in-depth video

The new trailer for Electronic Arts’ football game is very short and shows the feature known in English as “Highlighter“.

It is described as a new “a new replay editor that brings with it the cinematic power of FrostbiteEngine“. Let’s remember that Frostbite is the graphics engine of EA Sports FC 25 and is famous for its use in the Battlefront saga by DICE. Over the years, however, it has become more widely the flagship graphics engine of various Electronic Arts games.

The Highlighter feature lets you select a specific moment in your replays and apply camera presets for cinematic results. If you prefer work manually on the shotsyou can decide which angles to use as well as add graphic filters, effects, slow motion.

Furthermore, it will also allow you to use a photo mode for the perfect shot of the moment before or after the goal in EA Sports FC 25. Of course, what you create with Highlighter can be saved and shared with friends.

This is a feature that will appeal to creatives and will help Electronic Arts advertise the game on social media.

In conclusion, we leave you with an in-depth look at the Ultimate Team mode.