Inaugurated in 1991, the then Circuit de Catalunya was born as one of the most impressive and modern sports facilities of the moment in the world of motorsport. But the years have passed and, above all, the ways of consuming the racing product have completely transformed from those happy 90s to today, where only VIP tickets, paddock terraces and drinking champagne while the cars lap on the track they are the norm.

Following Formula 1's requests in the latest renewal of the contract which ensures a Grand Prix in Montmeló until 2026, those responsible for the circuit have had to undertake an avalanche of work, which began two years ago, and which has now intensified. Not only because of the aforementioned commitments, but also because of the pressure of the enormous competition of having a Grand Prix in Madrid signed for ten years, starting in 2026.

“I don't see why two Formula 1 Grands Prix can't coexist in Spain in the future, there are three in the United States and two in Italy, and there can be two here too,” said Circuit director Josep Lluis Santamaria , this Thursday, in a meeting with the media.

“We are sportsmen and, obviously, we like competition, so we cannot hide the fact that when we compete we have stimuli. But we have always said that the works we are completing began much earlier, more than two years ago, and that they are were the result of agreements made with F1”. Agreements which provided for the modernization of the facility and the expansion of the hospitality areas which, once the works for that year's Grand Prix have been completed, will reach eight different spaces, for a total of 8,000 square meters and a capacity of up to 8,000 people.

With their work, the Circuit generates many miles of hospital metros and VIP zones, as F1 requires Photo de: Circuit de Catalunya

50 million investment

According to the racetrack management, “this 50 million euro investment plan until 2026 aims to modernize and adapt the Circuit to new needs, promoting a more sustainable, innovative, industrial and digital model with the aim of transforming the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya in a key infrastructure for the country's industry, not only in terms of hosting motorsports, but also events of all kinds.”

The works to be carried out include the completion of the new pitlane building with a first floor and a covered terrace. A new VIP grandstand with around 1,000 seats, half of which will be sold to the public. The complete renovation of the Control Tower, with new spaces and terraces, as well as a panoramic lift.

The move of the circuit restaurant from the tower, where it has been located since day one, to the paddock, with a huge flat-plan building that is much more accessible to all. Also the complete renovation of the attic of the pit building, covering what were terraces and expanding other areas to accommodate thousands of square meters of hospitality for the public and guests.

The structure that will support the new Rooftop building of the Circuit is very advanced Photo de: Circuit de Barcelona

A Rooftop will cross the track at Turn 10

But the most emblematic work of the Circuit de Barcelona will undoubtedly be the new Rooftop, a building built on an imposing 30 meter high metal structure that crosses the circuit in the air at turn 10 and which will have two floors and will connect the area of the Stadium with the paddock.

All these works will be in operation for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya, which will take place on the weekend of May 26, with the exception of the Rooftop, which will be finished but not in operation, and whose inauguration will take place the day before the start of the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix, the weekend of 23 June.