It seems that Netflix’s Horizon Zero Dawn series is on hold and even risks cancellation due to the accusations recently made against the showrunner, Steve Blackman, who was in charge of reducing Aloy’s stories for the small screen.
Already showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, Blackman has in fact been accused by several collaborators of having created a toxic work environment through the repetition of behaviors ranging from revenge to discrimination.
In particular, he allegedly targeted a member of staff who had to ask for maternity leave, making sexist, homophobic and transphobic commentscreating a situation where no employee felt safe and taking credit for the work of others.
Blackman responded to the allegations by claiming that they are false, but It seems that Netflix has already taken actionas demonstrated by the halt in production of the Horizon Zero Dawn series and another project by the author, Orbital.
A perfect story for a series?
While we wait to understand what will be the fate of the Horizon Zero Dawn television series, which has been talked about for a couple of years now, it is clear and evident that the saga signed by Guerrilla would be perfect for this type of adaptation.
The story of Aloy, a renegade who overcomes important challenges and manages to become a point of reference for her tribe, has all the elements of an engaging and exciting storyeven more so given the post-apocalyptic context of its original setting.
The protagonist lives in fact in a future world that has been “reset” after a terrible war, and in which the threatening Machines move: mechanical beasts that for some reason guard the territories, constituting a constant danger for human beings.
