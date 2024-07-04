It seems that Netflix’s Horizon Zero Dawn series is on hold and even risks cancellation due to the accusations recently made against the showrunner, Steve Blackman, who was in charge of reducing Aloy’s stories for the small screen.

Already showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, Blackman has in fact been accused by several collaborators of having created a toxic work environment through the repetition of behaviors ranging from revenge to discrimination.

In particular, he allegedly targeted a member of staff who had to ask for maternity leave, making sexist, homophobic and transphobic commentscreating a situation where no employee felt safe and taking credit for the work of others.

Blackman responded to the allegations by claiming that they are false, but It seems that Netflix has already taken actionas demonstrated by the halt in production of the Horizon Zero Dawn series and another project by the author, Orbital.