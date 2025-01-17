FC Barcelona has extended the season pass until April 23, 2025 to attend the first team’s matches at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, as announced by the club in a statement.

The confirmation of this extension until the day of Barça-Mallorca on matchday 33 of the League means that the municipal company Barcelona de Serveis Municipals has given the green light to the entity’s request to extend the contract to play in Montjuïc.

The club was waiting for the council to validate the request to extend the right to use the stadium for another month while awaiting its return to the Spotify Camp Nou.

After confirming this new extension, the season pass is extended to include all League, Champions and Copa del Rey matches that the men’s first team plays at home until April 23.

The new Montjuïc extension includes all League, Champions and Copa del Rey matches

This is the second extension of the Olímpic season pass after the one announced in November 2024, which included the matches played during the month of January. The last match of the Champions group stage against Atalanta, which will be played on January 29, was already included in the pass sold at the beginning of the season.

In the statement, the club informs that “members who purchased the Montjuïc season ticket at the beginning of the season will be able to activate this new extension starting Monday, January 20, at 12 noon.”

Likewise, Barcelona remembers that the rest of the members will be able to continue buying tickets “at a reduced price”, while those who purchased the return pass to the Spotify Camp Nou will have their prices adjusted “to the proportional part of the matches played.” in Montjuïc.