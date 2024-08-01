Netflix obtained in its exclusive catalog important anime titles as they were at their premiere Delicious in Dungeon, My Happy Marriage, From Yakuza to Househusband, and it seems that in 2025 it comes with a new surprise: Sakamoto Days will be released weekly on its platform starting in January of next year.

Sakamoto Days It is the Shuēisha manga that is taking off after the release of some of its most important shonen —My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)—, so the fact that Netflix has it in its catalogue at launch is a really big deal.

The manga of Sakamoto Days It is written and illustrated by Yuto Suzukiits first publication came in 2020 in Weekly Shonen Jump. The anime adaptation that will arrive in 2025 is in charge of TMS Entertainament (Dr. Stone, Baki, Akira), the adaptation is a production that fans have been waiting for for a long time.

The anime is directed by Masaki Wtanabe, while the series composition is in the hands of Taku Kishimoto and the character design is the work of Hiroshi Moriyama.

Source: Shuēisha

History allows us (re)meet different facets and stages of Taro Sakamoto’s life, A well-known hitman who, after falling in love, begins a new life with his family on the outskirts; however, he cannot relax quickly in view of the world to which he belongs.

What is Sakamoto Days about?

The official Netflix synopsis describes it as follows:

“Follows the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, who teams up with his comrades to confront the looming threat of a group of assassins and thus secure a life of peace with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company engage in all-out battles that have captured the attention and captivated audiences around the world. In a [univeros] Infested by assassins such as the Japanese Assassins Association (JAA) special force ‘The Order’, and a mysterious individual named ‘X (Slur)’ who is dedicated to killing assassins, what is the true meaning of force to Sakamoto? Get ready for non-stop killing action as chaos takes over the ordinary (and not so ordinary) lives of Sakamoto and his comrades.

Sakamoto Days It promises action and mystery, as well as a unique protagonist. Other shonen announced for next year are Rooster Fighter and the second season of Undead Unluck.

