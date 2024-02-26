There Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric was proclaimed Car of the Year 2024 with 329 votes, followed by BMW 5 Series and from Peugeot 3008, with 308 and 197 points respectively. After the victories of Jeep Avenger in 2023 and of Kia EV 6 in 2022the Renault Scenic was awarded the title during the ceremony held at the inauguration of International Motor Show in Geneva in 2024. The Car of The Year award was assigned by a jury made up of 59 journalists from 22 countries.

Car of the Year 2024 Car Of The Year podium

The Car Of The Year 2024 podium sees three electric vehicles in sequence: Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, BMW 5 Series And Peugeot 3008. Off the podium are the other seven finalists, in order there are the Kia EV9 with 190 points, the Volvo EX30 with 168 points, the BYD Seal with 131 points and the Toyota CHR with 127 points.

1st place Car Of The Year SCENIC E-TECH ELECTRIC

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

2nd place BMW 5 Series Car Of The Year

BMW i5 eDrive40 electric

3rd place PEUGEOT 3008 Car Of The Year

New Peugeot e-3008

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric is Car of the Year

The Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric has been named Car of the Year 2024, repeating the success achieved in 1997. Renault in the roll of honor it has seven titles, confirming itself as the second most awarded brand, behind Fiat with nine titles. The French company also achieved victory with the Renault Mégane II in 2003, in addition to the historic successes with the Renault 9 in 1982 and the Renault 16 in 1966. The Scenic now it has won the Car Of The Year with a gap of 21 points over the Series 5 and 33 on Peugeot 3008.

Car of the Year Ranking 2024 Car Of The Year

POS BRAND MODEL PTS 1 Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric 329 2 BMW Series 5 30/ 3 Peugeot 3008 197 4 Kia EV9 190 5 Volvo EX30 168 6 BYD Seal 131 7 Toyota C-HR 127 Car of the Year Ranking 2024 Car Of The Year

