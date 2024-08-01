It is well known that the Xbox platforms are not the most loved by the world at the moment, but that does not mean that they do not generate a good number of active users, given that it can be considered the online platform par excellence, this since the era of 360. And now, new data is coming out regarding the number of active users, whether they use the most modern console or some from previous generations such as the generation of One.

In a recent financial updateSatya NadellaCEO of Microsofthighlighted that the company’s gaming division has reached more than 500 million monthly active users (MAU) across all of its platforms and devices. Despite hardware sales falling 40% year-over-year, the company saw a significant increase in revenue, driven largely by “Xbox Content and Services,” which rose 61%.

Nadella He also highlighted the positive impact of the series Fallout in Amazon Primewhich has increased fivefold the hours played in Game Pass for the franchise compared to the previous quarter. Amy Hoodfinancial director of Microsoftmentioned that although hardware sales will continue to decline, the success of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has offset this decline, continuing to generate profits for the company.

This information reflects the approach of Microsoft in expanding its ecosystem of games and content, prioritizing the creation of experiences and services that keep users engaged rather than relying solely on hardware sales.

Via: Insider Gaming

Author’s note: It’s no surprise that so many people are active, as they play single-player games, multiplayer games, Game Pass, and other apps. There are even those who use the console to stream games due to the lack of a Smart TV.