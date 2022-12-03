“merlin”, the new series of “Los locos Addams”, arrived at Netflix and it didn’t take long for it to become the most watched series on the streaming platform. Jenna Ortega showed that she lived up to expectations and all thanks to the construction of her character.

What many fans didn’t know is that everything could have been different if co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar hadn’t defended the story against censorship attempts.

In an interview with Indiewire, the showrunners explained that some Netflix executives wanted to remove a conversation in which Enid tells Merlina to “stab social media” and she expresses her love for stabbings.

“Netflix was always very supportive and the executives were huge fans of the Addams Family. But we still had executives who wanted to cut some lines,” Alfred Gough began.

“That’s the whole point of the character. Losing that or diluting it is a betrayal of the character”, emphasized Miles Millar, ending the debate.

“Merlina” tells us about young Addams’s student years at Nevermore Academy, while she tries to solve a mysterious murder case. What the protagonist did not expect was that this will bring to light several secrets of the institute and her family.

The series has a total of eight episodes and is only available on the Netflix catalog.