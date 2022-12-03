The elimination of traditional teams like Germany and Uruguay, in addition to the variable performance of teams like Argentina and Spain, make us think that in the round of 16 of this World Cup anything can happen. Brazil are favorites for their game, despite the absence of their number 10 player, Neymar Jr.

Unexpected defeats like the one Argentina suffered against Saudi Arabia in the group stage; early eliminations, but already seen as that of Germany, who since Russia 2018 has not advanced to the round of 16 in the World Cup; Low football levels like those of Croatia and Belgium, teams that had a great participation in Russia, is what we have seen in the first part of Qatar 2022. A new story begins, in which there are only ninety minutes to be closer of the end.

The Netherlands vs. the United States: the first match of the round of 16

The Dutch and the United States have met five times since 1998, all in friendly matches, leaving a favorable balance for the Clockwork Orange of 4 wins and only one loss. Despite this, the last matchup was a victory for the Americans, in 2015, 4 goals to 3.

The Europeans qualified first in group A, after beating Senegal and Qatar, and drawing with Ecuador. Their football in the World Cup has not been the same as in previous years, when Robben or Van Basten made their opponents think a little more, but despite this, they have one of the world cup figures and current scorer: Cody Gakpo.

The PSV Eindhoven player has scored three times and has become the leader of those led by Louis van Gaal.

On the other hand, the United States National Team has been one of the positive surprises of this World Cup. Their solidity in the game and in attack have shown the good moment that those led by Gregg Berhalter are having.

They qualified second in group B after drawing with England and Wales, and beating Iran by the slightest difference in the last game of this phase. This team is characterized by its youth and renewal, its high pressure game and its great physical condition due to the average age of many of them.

Close to turning 20, Yunus Musah is one of the benchmarks for the Americans, who will seek to surprise and beat the Netherlands.

Argentina vs Australia: Messi’s dream seeks to continue in Qatar 2022

The albiceleste did not have a good start in the World Cup, but with the variations made by Scaloni on the roster they seem to have found the team with which they seek to win the World Cup and the next step will be to defeat Australia.

It will be the first time they meet in the dispute for the world champion title, but historically they have met eight times. Argentina has won five times, drawn and lost just once.

Those led by Scaloni finished first in group C, after beating Mexico and Poland, and losing to Saudi Arabia. For their part, those led by Graham Arnold reached the round of 16, after having beaten Tunisia and Denmark, and having been defeated by France.

The Socceroos, as Australia is known, have every faith in qualifying Qatar for the next round. Let’s remember that they overcame two playoffs to reach this World Cup and their coach knows Argentine soccer very well, since 14 soccer players of this nationality have passed through that league. In addition, it is the first time that they have won 2 games in this competition.

The historical responsibility will make Argentina come out with more pressure and with the obligation to win, if they want to be world champions, while their rival wants to continue breaking their own records and go as far as possible.

France vs Poland: European duel with one team better than another

The reality or at least what is shown by each of these teams is totally different. While France, without Benzema, has shown solidity and that it is one of the great favourites, Poland with Lewandowski, has been far from exposing great football.

The two teams have met 16 times, eight of them have been a win for the French, five have been a tie and three have been a win for the Poles. In the World Cup, they have only seen each other in 1982, when they fought for third place. Poland won 3-2.

In Qatar, France beat Australia and Denmark, and lost to Tunisia, ranking first in group D. Poland, for its part, drew against Mexico, lost to Argentina and won against Saudi Arabia, ranking second in group C .

Kylian Mbappé is part of the group of goalscorers in the World Cup, with three goals scored and Theo Hernández is one of the best assisters in this championship, with two assists.

England vs Senegal: duel between Africans and Europeans

With 9 goals scored, England is one of the highest scoring teams in this edition of the World Cup. Their offensive efficiency and cohesion have made them reach the round of 16 undefeated, stomping hard and being one of the favorites after the start of the World Cup.

For the African side, it is the second time they have overcome the group stage, after having done so in 2002, where they reached the quarterfinals. Those led by Aliou Cissé have shown a cheerful and seasoned football.

The English come to this game with two victories against Iran and Wales and a draw against the United States, while Senegal was defeated once and achieved two wins against Qatar and Ecuador.

Marcus Rashford is on the list of outstanding players in the English team, having scored three goals in this World Cup. For his part, Harry Kane, captain of the same team, is the best assister in Qatar 2022, with 3 passes that ended in goals.

It will be the first time in history that Europeans and Africans meet in an international match. They had never faced each other before.

Japan vs Croatia: the Croatians want to match their best performance in a World Cup

It has not been a good World Cup for Luka Modric’s team. The football of the Croatian team is far from the finalist team in 2018, but despite not shining, they managed two draws and a victory that has them in the round of 16.

Japan gave two of the biggest surprises of this edition of the most important FIFA event, beating two world soccer powers: Germany and Spain. The Japanese only knew defeat against Costa Rica and that did not prevent them from having their ticket to be among the best 16 in the world.

These two teams have met twice and on both occasions it has been in a World Cup: 1998 and 2006. The balance is a victory for the Croats and a draw.

Among the figures mentioned in this match is the player Ivan Perisic, Tottenham midfielder, who is among the highest assisters in this championship, with two assists. On the side of the blue samurai, Takefusa Kubo, only 21 years old, is one of the great figures of this team.

Brazil vs South Korea: the favorite faces one of the surprises of this event

Tité’s band dreams of winning their sixth world title and, in Qatar, their football has lived up to the challenge despite injuries to Neymar Jr and Danilo.

Meanwhile, South Korea qualified in a painful outcome of Group H, where until the last minute they waited for Uruguay not to score one more goal that would mean their elimination from the World Cup.

Brazil finished with a record of two wins and a surprise loss to Cameroon, while South Korea won one match, drew against Uruguay and lost to Gahna.

These two teams have recently faced each other in preparation, precisely, for the most important event in football. The final result was a resounding 5-1 win by Brazil against the Koreans in Seoul.

On the Verde Amarela side, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are in attack; in South Korea, Son has set the pace and attack for the Asians. It will be a game with a lot of speed on the wings and, surely, with goals.

Morocco vs Spain: the Africans want to surprise the youngsters led by Luis Enrique

The balance of the Moroccans is positive and historic, they got their pass to the round of 16 after arriving after beating Canada, Belgium and drawing with Croatia. That’s right, the Arabs reach the next phase of the World Cup undefeated, thus being their best international presentation as a national team.

The Spaniards in their group won one game, drew another, and lost to Japan. Even so, Luis Enrique’s team has bet on a forceful generational change that, at first, generated criticism, but up to now it has shown interesting things.

In the past world cup, in Russia 2018, these two teams met in a duel that ended in a draw. In addition to this game, they have met twice in 1961, where Spain won on both occasions.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be in the quarterfinals

The Portuguese team has been in the crosshairs of all the fans and spectators in this World Cup, possibly being the last World Cup for one of its most important players in its entire history: Cristiano Ronaldo.

The star from Portugal has been the only player to score in 5 editions of this event and, furthermore, he is one of the world’s top scorers. For some, he is the best on the planet.

On the other side, there is Xherdan Shaquiri, who is the top scorer for the Swiss team, as well as being one of those responsible for the vital victory against Serbia, on the last day, which sealed the classification of the Swiss to the round of 16.

Historically, Portugal and Switzerland have a total of 25 clashes, with 9 wins for the Portuguese and 11 for the Swiss. The tie occurred five times, so they are rivals who know each other and know the other’s strengths and weaknesses.

In world cups, it will be the first time they meet in a duel that promises to be interesting from a tactical point of view and, according to what has been shown, with many goals.