Netflix has dropped two teaser trailers for its live-action adaptation of Resident Evil.

The first trailer starts off in New Raccoon City in our current year, before fast-forwarding to post-apocalyptic London in 2036.

The second trailer focuses on Umbrella Corp as it works on the ‘Joy’ miracle drug that cures all of humanity’s ailments… though is also infused with the T-virus.

This is Netflix’s second Resident Evil adaptation, not to be confused with last year’s four-episode CGI series with Leon S. Kennedy, or separately the franchise’s live-action movie reboot not linked to Netflix (confusing, I know).

What do you make of the show based on these trailers?