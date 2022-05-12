A pleasant surprise is how you can define the arrival of Abde to the first team of FC Barcelona. The Moroccan made the jump to the star team of the culé team at the most difficult moment of the season, when Xavi had just arrived, the squad was limited and they had to bet one hundred percent on the youth of La Masía.
The reality is that the Moroccan did things correctly with the culé team when he had to. However, as soon as the winter market opened, Abde ceased to exist, as Amada Traoré, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres arrived, Dembélé committed to the project and Ansu Fati recovered from his injury, leaving the African with no place in the first team .
Now, Abde is looking for a change of scenery for the following year and several high-level teams wish him, one of them Betis. The Verdiblanco team welcomes the young Moroccan to fill the void that Diego Lainez will leave in the squad, since the Mexican has already requested his transfer and his departure seems imminent. In Barcelona they welcome the release of the Moroccan thinking of recovering him in the future by being a better footballer, for which they value a very accessible transfer that includes a repurchase clause or a transfer without a purchase option.
