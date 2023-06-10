Perhaps you too will use Netflix, one of the most famous and well-known streaming platforms ever as well as the first to have depopulated and paved the way for all the competition. As you well know, there has been talk of stopping account sharing for some time now and now that the novelty has actually entered into force, the effects are starting to be seen, and they are not bad!

Netflix: subscriber growth has begun!

The novelty of the stop sharing Netflix accounts has arrived and is operational, even in Italy. And apparently the discontent of many users is however followed by a good dose of satisfaction for the company that has fully achieved its goal: increase the number of registrations!

The data relating to the United States, where the block has been implemented for a little longer now, speak clearly: subscribers have increased a lot, especially in the four days following the stop. We are talking about beyond 100,000 new subscribers each of the four days!

In short, if discontent is rampant among all those who shared accounts with distant friends and family, Netflix has actually achieved its initial goal and this maneuver will allow it to earn a lot of extra money. Will this increase continue? Will the Italians also show that they are fond of the platform? Well, in our case maybe it’s too early to talk, but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on the situation!