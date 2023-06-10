Jorge Martin didn’t have an easy life ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Although he had won the Sprint at Le Mans, the Pramac team rider arrived on a historically not particularly favorable track, Mugello. However, he showed great strength in this Saturday’s short race to get on the podium, even if it wasn’t easy.

The Spaniard pushed through the rain, taking risks to move into first position. But once the situation was neutralized, he returned to third position, overtaken by Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi and without the presence of Marc Marquez. In view of the final laps, Martin resisted the attacks of his teammate Johann Zarco, to finish third.

At the end of the race, the Madrid rider spoke to DAZN Spain about his good sensations, even if it’s still not easy: “I feel good, it was difficult, the pace was impressive. I had a good first lap, then it started to rain and I took risks to get up front. Then the pace was Pazzi’s, I had to close the doors to Zarco”.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Much more was missing this morning in FP3. We reduced the gap from Bagnaia and Bezzecchi quite a bit, especially with Pecco, because Marco was going fast in the closing laps. But in the last lap I concentrated only on plugging the holes and I lost ground to them both. I had good pace, I was competitive,” continued Martin.

“The truth is that Pecco has something more. For tomorrow we will try to get a little closer. It will already be a conquest because today we saw that he escaped from the group. I’m happy, I said last year I was 13th and this year I’m in the top three. I think it’s a very good result and for tomorrow I’ll continue with this top 4 or top 5 mentality. I’ll try to stay on the podium obviously, but I’d already be happy because this weekend is anything but easy.” wait for the race nothing.

On why he considers Bagnaia to have something more than him and the rest of the Ducati riders, Martin replied: “He has a lot of confidence in a couple of corners where I struggle. If I had braked like him in the first corner, I would have gone wide. These are meters that he slowly gains on the whole track. It’s not much, but at the end of the lap it’s a tenth or a tenth and a half that make the difference”.

Finally, the Spaniard explained why this weekend is more complicated than usual: “At Le Mans I saw myself with options to win, at Jerez I had the pace to do it, but here we have no chance. We’re struggling to find things, but we’re so at the limit of the bike that it’s complicated. It’s more about riding, trajectories… I focus on that. Let’s see if I can take this step forward tomorrow.”