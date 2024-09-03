For a few years now Netflix celebrates Geeked week, dedicated to celebrating the fandoms of its different productions. During these events, they also take the opportunity to reveal new glimpses and information related to highly anticipated projects. This time will be no different.

Netflix Geeked 2024 will be scheduled for September 16-19. To follow the event you can do so through their official channels or, if you have the opportunity, go to Atlanta for a live event. The cast of some of their series will be there, although it is not mentioned which ones.

Among the announcements they promised for these days are news for One Piece, Stranger Things, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and of course that Arcane. They included a preview of what we will be able to see during those days and we can’t wait.

Source: Netflix

So if you’re interested in Netflix Geeked Week 2024 and some of the projects coming to the streaming giant, you already know which days to set aside. It will surely be full of surprises for the rest of this year and the next. What else are you looking forward to?

What other new features does Netflix promise?

In addition to the series that many are looking forward to, the Netflix Geeked Week 2024 trailer also promises first glimpses of video games created by the company. Let’s remember that a few years ago they revealed their plans to get into this medium. It seems that we are already closer to their titles.

Among these we have the video game Monument Valley and apparently one about Rebel Moon. Obviously there isn’t much information at the moment, but surely in those days we will have more details about its gameplay and the consoles on which it will be available. Do you think you will succeed in this new market?

