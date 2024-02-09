United States | The broad S&P 500 hit record highs

As for the other main indices of the stock exchange, the day ended on Friday with varying signs.

of the United States In New York, the broad S&P 500 index ended the trading day above 5,000 points for the first time. At the end of the stock market week, the S&P 500 was up 0.6 percent and ended the day at record highs for the tenth time this year.

The technology-focused Nasdaq was up 1.3 percent, while the industrial index Dow Jones ended 0.1 percent below freezing.

Stock values ​​have been on the rise since the end of October after the US central bank, the Fed, hesitated with interest rate hikes. In addition, inflation has slowed down.