His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, received today (Tuesday) His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait, at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah at the beginning of the meeting, during which they reviewed the UAE-Kuwaiti cooperation and partnership relations and the continuous progress they are witnessing at all levels thanks to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, confirming the solidity of the fraternal and historical ties that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

During the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah expressed his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for gaining the precious trust of the political leadership in the UAE and his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, wishing him all success and prosperity and for the UAE, its wise leadership and generous people continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples and contributes to advancing the path of joint Gulf action. They also discussed all developments on the regional and international arenas, the challenges facing the region and the world, and the requirements for advancing joint Gulf action in order to ensure regional security and stability, while stressing the importance of increasing the exchange of expertise, ideas and successful experiences in a way that serves to combine efforts to enhance the path of comprehensive and sustainable development at the bilateral and Gulf levels.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai; His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Chairman of the State Security Department in Dubai; and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.