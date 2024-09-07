Colombia did not leave a good image in the 1-1 draw with Peru in Lima, game of the seventh date of the pre-World Cup stage of the 2016 tournament.

Nestor Lorenzo He spoke about the match, analyzing the good and bad of his group in the match in the Peruvian capital.

The rival. “It was a tough match and Peru is a determined, physical team and we had to get used to that. We were not lucky enough to convert the chances we created.”

Aerial game. “It is another variant, but we have looked for different sides. We have defended well and we believe that we are improving.”

What it cost. “The first half was very physical and they neutralized the game. We made mistakes in our decisions. And in the second half, Peru was tired and we were able to play better, closer to the game we had planned.”

The level. “We have to improve our game, a bit of everything. We were not at the level of the Copa America in terms of the fluidity of the game. The qualifying round is a different context and it is clear that we want to add points.”

James Rodriguez. “He has just signed with his new club and he was coming with fewer training sessions. We have planned this by mutual agreement so that he can gradually gain minutes.”

The point. “I told the players that a draw is not something to celebrate, but it is important because it adds a unit.”