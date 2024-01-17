Accidents | Crash between a truck and a car in Kuopio: one dead, one injured

The rescue service says that the road was slippery at the accident site.

17.1. 17:03 | Updated 17.1. 21:35

in Kuopio the driver of the car died in the crash between a truck and a car on highway 9 on Wednesday. The police of Eastern Finland and the rescue service of Pohjois Savo report on the matter.

In addition, according to the rescue service, one person was slightly injured in the accident.

The exact location of the accident was a few kilometers west of the Vehmasmäki exit in the direction of Suonenjoki. At the scene of the accident, the road was closed to traffic for five hours due to clearing work, but traffic returned to normal around 9 p.m.

