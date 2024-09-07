Luis Díaz did not shine against Peru, they had him ruled out, staggered, but he got his revenge at the right moment by scoring the goal that tied Colombia 1-1 in Lima, on matchday 7 of the qualifiers. He, James and Durán were the best.

Colombia’s individual balance

Star players like Ríos and Arias were not at their usual level. This is the individual balance of Colombia’s players in the difficult draw in Lima.

CAMILO VARGAS: He made a tremendous save with his fists of steel. Six points.

DANIEL MUÑOZ: gives his life to avoid a cross, a warrior of a thousand battles. Six points.

CARLOS CUESTA: He had a lot of work and was doing his job until he left due to an injury. Six stitches.

JHON LUCUMI: always alert, clearing balls and covering. Six points.

JOHAN MOJICA: Their zone was a minefield, Peru entered there and created problems. Five points.

Johan Mojica. Photo:AFP Share

RICHARD RIOS: This blond was not the Richard of the Copa America, strangely inaccurate, he had a good shot. Four points.

JEFFERSON LERMA: He spent his time correcting others without any help. Six points.

JHON ARIAS: It’s strange to see him so erratic. Four points.

Luis Sinisterra: It was the coach’s bet, but the formula didn’t work. Four points.

LUIS DIAZ: He didn’t look good, but he was destined to be the hero. He scored the equaliser and that contribution is worth its weight in gold. Seven points.

Peru vs. Colombia Photo:Efe Share

JHON CORDOBA: A gladiator who fought for every ball, but without scoring. Five points.

YERRY MINA: He came in for Cuesta (1 ST). It cost him the game and the Peruvian goal was defined behind him. Five points.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ: He came in for Sinisterra (1 ST). He got the team playing and made the passes he knows how to make. Seven points.

James Rodríguez, in the duel against Peru. Photo:AFP Share

JHON DURAN: He came on for Córdoba (25th ST). Great offensive presence, won from above, made an assist. No rating.

YASER ASPRILLA: He came in for Arias (25 ST). He came in connected and made a great contribution. No rating.

Pablo Romero

Editor of EL TIEMPO

