The day arrived. Nervión says goodbye to the best player and person in the almost 135-year history of Sevilla FC. It is said soon. If excelling in football as Jesús Navas has done seems almost a chimera, being a reference in values ​​and publicly admired by your rivals is in these times directly impossible. The myth goes away in its temple, the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. There the last tears of an unmatched career in the club of his life will slide down his childish cheek like that of a youth player who has just debuted. He will do it supported by the people who love him the most, his family, teammates, technicians, friends… but, above all, by a fan who will fill the stadium to the brim as if it were the most important final of the entity, which already that is to say. Tickets sold out days ago for a day that no Sevilla fan wants to miss. The club has put all its effort into ensuring that no detail or protagonist is missing in the party of the greatest legend that Sevilla FC has ever produced and one of the greatest without a doubt in all of national and world football. The institution wanted a “unique act”, so it has once again been put in the hands of the Absolute Group, a company that has already designed the spectacular celebrations of three of their Europa League titles for those from Nervión. The macro-event has been launched just days in advance, posing a challenge for this Sevillian communication and events agency that promises, as on other occasions, a totally differentiating, dynamic, visual and very attractive staging for all Sevillistas who attend. They are going to accompany Jesús Navas today. The show starts at 5:00 p.m. “It will be an event in which everything that our captain, our legend, means will be represented. A special, emotional, magical event, full of surprises, but above all it will be a tribute to Jesús Navas in front of his people. It will be a day in the history of Sevillismo, a day of legend for the greatest legend of Sevilla FC,” they say from the Nervión club. ABC has been able to learn some details and the basic lines on which this afternoon’s show will run. To begin with, the event will cover the brilliant career of Navas and his 15 titles achieved in two decades as a player for Sevilla FC, in two different stages, for Manchester City and for the Spanish team, where he also became a record man. In a day that will be unforgettable for the palace, teammates and former teammates will participate, and there will be room for moments and characters beyond football. It is insisted that it will be a “very emotional” event and in which there will be many surprises. The idea is that the event “is an unforgettable experience because Jesus has more than earned it.” Yesterday night, to open our mouths to the great protagonist, Sevilla FC held a Christmas gala dinner in tribute to Jesus. Navas at the Robles Aljarafe restaurant, attended by a good part of the guests who will be present today at the great central event hosted by the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, such as Marcos Acuña, Paco Gallardo, Carlos Marchena, Antonio Álvarez and Aquivaldo Mosquera, as well as teammates from the current locker room such as Isaac, Juanlu, Peque, Álvaro Fernández, Saúl, Alberto Flores and Pedrosa, among others. The traditional toast was not missing with the president José María del Nido Carrasco and the coach, Xavi García Pimienta, with the other captain, Nemanja Gudelj, all dressed in jackets for the occasion.

