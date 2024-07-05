Carlos Alcaraz continues to advance at Wimbledon. After a match that went to the fifth set against Tiafoe, he managed to take the hard-fought victory with a comeback that puts him, once again, as the favorite with 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2) and 6-2 in almost four hours of play.

According to the criteria of

However, one of the curious moments after his victory caught the attention of the fans who witnessed the magnificent moment of the Spaniard. At the end, in the interview for winning the match, he revealed his love for football by asking about the Euro Cup.

Alcaraz and the Euro Cup: “What’s the score?”

While the tennis player was playing his last sets, the match between Germany and Spain for the quarter-finals of the European Championship was beginning. Alcaraz knew this very well and, as soon as the match ended, he asked about the score, which until now was 0-0 in a match that was even between the two teams.

At this, the presenter asked a quick question and let him go so he could enjoy his match. Before, after making the winning point, the tennis player had celebrated like Bellingham, raising his arms and looking at the stands, aware of his triumph and the round he had qualified for. Now, he is waiting for his opponent for this new stage of the tournament.