Neri, a seven-year-old girlwho since November of last 2023 was missing in Puebla, was allegedly found dead. The minor would have murdered and buried by her parents.

The discovery occurred on February 23 when personnel from the State Attorney General's Office of Puebla (FGE) carried out an investigation in a property located in the San Martín Texmelucan municipality and there they located the skeletal remains of a minor, which could belong to Neri.

The little Neri disappeared On November 1, 2023, her parents, Yari “N” and Ulises “N” indicated that the girl was lost when they attended a catrina parade, but after a series of interviews the authorities detected inconsistencies; now they are accused of murder her and bury her.

After the statement that the girl was lost in the parade, the authorities revealed that the woman actually attended a parade the day the minor supposedly disappeared, however, video surveillance cameras captured the moment the mother attended the parade event. Day of the Dead but she did it alone.

Instead of the girl, the woman carried a doll dressed in her daughter's clothes to strengthen her version that Neri had disappeared at the parade. Another of her versions was that she disappeared from her home.

It was during a press conference that Alejandro García Badiola, Prosecutor Specialized in Forced Disappearance of Persons and Disappearance Committed by Individuals, revealed that the girl was murdered and buried.

Yari “N” and Ulises “N” were arrested on November 8 and linked to proceedings for the crime of disappearance, while the skeletal remains found are being analyzed to determine if they correspond to the infant.

During the searches of the home, the authorities found a letter on an altar of Santa Muerte, where Neri's brothers asked for help for their parents, who were involved in many problems.

In addition, the minors aged 14, 13 and 12 revealed to the authorities that they were forced by their parents to lie about their sister's disappearance.