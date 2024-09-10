Idea Factory International has revealed the release date for the version Xbox Series X|S Of Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution. The title will be available from next October 29th both digitally and in physical edition. A Digital Deluxe Edition which will include a digital artbook, the soundtrack and a set of swimsuits for the protagonists.

We leave you now with a new trailer for the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution – Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International