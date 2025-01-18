2025 has begun with the dwelling as the center of economic and social concerns in Spain. In the first days of the year, both the Government and the Popular Party have outlined some policies on this matter that they will approve during this year.

The popular ones choose to lower the property transfer tax in the communities in which they govern, while the Government opts for tax exemptions or limiting purchases to non-EU citizens. In any case, some analysts have opined that neither one nor the other measures seem to be a definitive solution to the housing problem in Spain.

The economist Gonzalo Bernardos has analyzed what the situation of the real estate sector may be on the YouTube channel ‘Monopoly Inmobiliario’. He assures that in 2025 “people are going to buy housing en masse” since renting is no longer an option for many people.

What happens with the real estate bubble, according to Gonzalo Bernardos

Regarding the possible generation of a real estate bubble due to this situation together with the increase in prices and the lack of supply, Bernardos is clear: «There will be no real estate bubble. Matizo, there will be no real estate bubble this 2025».









In this sense, he describes it as “an exceptional year” where there will be more than 800,000 sales, marking “the maximum record for used homes.” “For everyone who is in the real estate market, in the mortgage market, it is going to be a great festival and the Government’s hair is going to stand on end,” he highlights.

It also highlights that property home prices will continue to rise. The economist estimates that it will rise around 15%, while used housing will rise by 12%.

“We will find that prices will rise for these reasons, but be careful, the effort will not increase Because even if prices rise, interest rates will fall and the number of years in which you can repay the loan will increase, the effort to buy a home may even be less than that of 25 to 24,” summarizes the economist.

Thus, continuing with the real estate bubble, Bernardos has debunked a myth and insists that “It was not created by a large supply of housing”. He even assures that ‘El Pocero’ “did not do badly” because the homes in Seseña “are being sold with a revaluation compared to 2013 of 50, 60 or 70%” since it is part of the expansion of Madrid.

“What happens is that he did it at an inappropriate time when the banks cut off credit,” he clarifies. Bernardos also recognizes that the more supply there is, the better, so that prices do not rise so much and defends that it was “the law of the land that generated the real estate bubble.”