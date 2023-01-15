It was recorded as the worst aviation disaster in 30 years in Nepal: Yeti Airline Flight YT691, a twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, went down in a gorge near the Seti River at around 10:50 am local time, 6:05 am in Italy. According to some reconstructions, the pilot would have brought the vehicle into the gorge to avoid falling into a town. According to Pokhara airport spokesman, Anup Joshi, the plane crashed on approach to the airport, and he added that it was cruising at 12,500 feet and was in a normal descent. “The weather conditions were good. The government set up a commission to investigate the cause of the disaster that would have claimed the lives of the passengers.



