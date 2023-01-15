Three people were killed by the detonation of ammunition in the building of the former recreation center in the Belgorod region

During the detonation of ammunition, which occurred in the building of the former house of culture in the Belgorod region, three people were killed. The source said this RIA News in emergency services.

According to the interlocutor, the incident occurred in the Korochansky district. Initially, 13 people were injured. There is no other information about what happened yet.

The explosion near Belgorod became known on Sunday, January 15. Inside the village house of culture, the fire provoked the detonation of ammunition.

Subsequently, Baza reported that a serviceman from the Sverdlovsk region arranged an explosion in the recreation center. According to the publication, the serviceman “picked up an RGD-5 grenade in order to gain authority in front of his subordinates.” The area of ​​the fire was about 450 square meters, it was extinguished for about four hours.