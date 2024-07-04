Angel Matrix and Annapurna Interactive have announced with a trailer Neon White Xbox Game Pass Release Date: the game will be available in the subscription platform’s catalog starting July 11th.

The news confirms the rumours of the last few days, which seemed to indicate an imminent arrival on Xbox for the first-person roguelike shooter, which made its debut on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Created by Ben Esposito, the creative mind behind Donut Cunty, Neon White brings to the table a frenetic and original experience in which, under the command of a demon named Gabriel, we will have to overcome a series of challenges in order to reach Heaven.