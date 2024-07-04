Angel Matrix and Annapurna Interactive have announced with a trailer Neon White Xbox Game Pass Release Date: the game will be available in the subscription platform’s catalog starting July 11th.
The news confirms the rumours of the last few days, which seemed to indicate an imminent arrival on Xbox for the first-person roguelike shooter, which made its debut on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Created by Ben Esposito, the creative mind behind Donut Cunty, Neon White brings to the table a frenetic and original experience in which, under the command of a demon named Gabriel, we will have to overcome a series of challenges in order to reach Heaven.
The trailer
Announced in 2023 as one of the ten indie games set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass, Neon White took longer than expected but the important thing is that he made it: it’s only a matter of days now, and owners of Microsoft consoles will be able to try it.
As seen in the trailer, Neon White’s gameplay uses a curious mix of action and cards to allow us to overcome increasingly complex and dangerous levels, generated by a procedural system able to make every single attempt different from all the others.
As we wrote in the Neon White review, the final result is a fun, immediate and sufficiently challenging game, equipped with an excellent level design and capable of entertaining us for a long time thanks to a series of successful solutions.
Speaking of Game Pass, according to a leaker, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy is coming to the catalog, likely alongside other titles produced by Activision.
#Neon #White #Xbox #Game #Pass #Release #Date #Announced #Trailer
Leave a Reply