Only a few days after being part of the NBA show that supposes the All Star Weekend, the Victor Wembanyama He has become the protagonist of unexpected news. The pivot of the San Antonio Spurs must stop and miss the remainder of the season in the American league because of a thrombosis.

The Galo International has been diagnosed with a «deep vein thrombosis on the right shoulder», Discovered precisely after your participation in the weekend of the stars.

«San Antonio Spurs announced today that Victor Wembanyama has diagnosed a deep vein thrombosis in the right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio after the All Star in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to lose the rest of the regular season 2024-25», The Texan team made public in An official statement on its website.

Consecration season

Wembanyama, one of the sensations of the NBA despite its short 21 years, was shining this course with the Spurs, in a season of consecration in the best league in the world, Averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds and 4 caps per game.









It was precisely those numbers, in addition to their dominant game, which led the French giant to their first participation in the All-Star, the weekend of the NBA stars.

Without his best player for the last 30 games of the season, The play-offs are very complicated for the San Antonio franchisecurrently twelfth (24-29) at the West Conference of the American League.