Fashion, first negative quarter for fashion. Recovery only in 2025

Sita Searcha consumer market research and consultancy company belonging to the Pambianco Group and specialized in the lifestyle and retail sectors, illustrated in the webinar of July 2, 2024 “Scenarios and forecasts 2024-25. Fashion, bijoux and AI consumption” some data and consumption trends of the fashion sector collected through its consolidated Fashion Consumer Panel. The first quarter 2024 it was a period of suffering for the Fashion market which recorded a spending contraction of -1.2% just mitigated by a slight increase in prices (+0.6%). The decline was caused by a lacklustre performance in sales and the delayed start of the new season due to negative weather conditions which remained so even in the months immediately following.

The traffic result, i.e. the measurement of entrances into the shops, down by -3.1% further certifies this result. In this context, the Factory Outlet Centers stood out: the growth in attendance (+5.7%) in this distribution format in turn translated into a particularly bright value trend (+3.2%). The difficult opening context of 2024 did not therefore influence the positive trend highlighted by the Factory Outlet Center already in 2023. After the first quarter of suffering, the forecasts for the rest of 2024 remain cautious. The recovery is postponed to 2025.