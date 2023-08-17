Thursday, August 17, 2023, 00:00



The asphalt works continue to drive the residents of the district of Desamparados upside down. A few months ago, LA VERDAD announced that the company in charge of the redevelopment works had to correct the rain gutters on several streets because they had remained flush with the road, with slopes towards the houses and with a difference in level from the center of the street. towards the entrances of the houses, which oscillated between 8 and 17 centimeters. Now, in the middle of the process of paving the streets, the Desamparados neighborhood association has once again hit the table and denounced that the works are leaving serious deficiencies in the Oriolan district.

The works, which began last January, are already entering their final phase, which, according to the neighborhood group, is a “relief” due to the rest and mobility problems caused by a project that was expected to last three months.

The residents explain that the asphalting is being carried out on top of an obsolete sewer system, which, they assume, will lead to problems in the near future. In this sense, they say that most of the streets do not have an adequate rainwater network, a deficiency that they noticed in full execution of the work.

The neighborhood association, which has already denounced this fact, affirms that the works management has ignored it and has re-introduced the rainwater into the faecal sewer: “When heavy rains occur, as is often the case lately, the waste will come out in some places even by the chimney”.

In addition, from the group they remember that connecting the rainwater with the sewer networks is totally prohibited and they add that fixing this deficiency “is common sense.”

On the other hand, residents denounce that the parking spaces in the center have been significantly reduced, promising to replace them with others that are located quite far from basic services. “This area is where older people tend to go, especially to use the doctor, the pharmacy or the church,” they say. Now, they add, with the widening of the sidewalks, many parking spaces have been lost in the most central area and this “will make access difficult for people with mobility problems.”

From the Desamparados neighborhood association they point out that it is a work that “aesthetically it will look very good, but on a technical level it is chaos.”

The City Council, for its part, points out that it has tried to correct some of the problems that are arising and attributes this situation to the management of the previous Town Planning councilor, José Aix, who was in charge of projecting the work in current conditions. Víctor Valverde, mayor of Infrastructure and Maintenance of Orihuela, indicates that they are trying to do “everything possible” to provide the municipality with the needs it has but that the main problem lies in the design of the project and that “once paved it is very unlikely to proceed to work again.”