Electric cars | Polestar’s new expensive car comes in the middle of tough competition – this is how it tries to stand out

Big SUVs will be electric until the queues. Now Polestar’s representative office in Finland explains where it finds customers for its new car.

The big ones the supply of electric SUVs is increasing when the electric car manufacturer Polestar starts bringing its new car to Finland.

The car named Polestar 3 was presented to the media on Wednesday in Helsinki, and the same car was previously on display at the Flow festival. Now it hugs to compete for buyers of larger segments, i.e. large family cars and executive cars.

“We are looking for families who want a bigger car and an SUV-like feel for their everyday life, but also in the field of company cars, this is a management team-level car,” says Polestar Finland’s CEO Tommi Luopajärvi.

At least it is priced with business bosses in mind: the cheaper of the two equipment levels costs 92,000 euros. By hitting the counter with a few more tons, you get an even more powerful car with gold-colored seat belts.

“Advertising and active sales are just starting, and now we’ll see how much the money is enough for. Yes, we are planning this to provide good support for Q2 [toisen vuosineljänneksen] for sale.”

A steering wheel and a large tablet, the rest is reduced. A bit like Tesla. The instrument panel display behind the steering wheel seems to be smaller than before, which seems to be a growing trend in electric cars. Most of the information is inoculated onto the center screen. See also Accidents | An all-terrain vehicle of the Defense Forces derailed from the road in Kitee

Big ones electric SUVs are now appearing in the queue: Kia was presented on Wednesday price list and delivery times of the new SUV.

In addition, Polestar’s own branch has a challenger, Volvo’s big electric car EX90. Both brands have the same Chinese ownership, which is why they share technology with each other. All new ones run out of the reach of the average wage earner, in the price range of 80,000–100,000 euros.

According to Luopajärvi, Polestar’s new product tries to stand out from the crowd of SUVs in such a way that the 4.9 meter long car is designed to look low. The limit of the roof runs at about 1.6 meters, which is more than ten centimeters lower than the competitors mentioned above.

This is aimed at a streamlined appearance. The seven-seater Kia and Volvo can fit the whole family with their pets, but the five-seater Polestar tries to appeal differently. The rear container doesn’t seem particularly big either.

“A lot of attention has been paid to the chassis adjustment, it doesn’t feel like a big lumpy SUV class car when driving, but like a smaller car,” says the customer service manager Sauli Naski.

The car may be of interest to those looking for a large station wagon model, because it has few electronic options.

Polestar’s Sauli Naski adjusted the features of the demonstration car at Wednesday’s media event.

Helsinki The car presented in Herttoniemi did not get to drive yet, but based on a peek at the interior, the gizmos look like a typical Polestar. Things related to the car are clicked on from a huge tablet like Tesla, but the dashboard screen behind the steering wheel seems smaller than before.

A tall passenger can fit in the back seat, because the roof only starts to curve down at the container. Sitting three adults in the back may require a stick pull from the middle position, as the seat material at the ski hatch is hard.

At least you get speed with money. Even the cheaper four-wheel drive version of the Polestar 3 covers the aforementioned Volvo and Kia. The power is 360 kilowatts, which is approximately 500 horsepower when calculated in the traditional way.

The peak of high-power charging available from public charging stations is more than 250 kilowatts, and the operational range is on paper 610 kilometers.

Polestar no Disconnect with car names. First came number one, then number two, now comes number three.

It must be familiar to Finnish electric car drivers staggered runner-up, which managed to climb high in the new car statistics last year. This was explained by the good availability of cars, when competitors’ cars were standing in the factories due to a lack of components.

This year, just under 600 of the second model have been minted, making it only the 24th most popular new car. Now there is also a renewed version of it on sale.

As for the three model, Polestar does not yet say the number of cars or pre-orders. Deliveries will start this summer from the end of spring.

On the front left, the front of the Polestar 2 peeks out, behind the new Polestar 3.

Company makes an exception to the car shop in that its cars are ordered online. That’s how Tesla works.

However, you can kick the tires in showrooms called “Space”. Polestar is also trying a temporary one until the beginning of autumn space in the center of Helsinkibut the number of visitors has fallen short of expectations.

It is complicated by the fact that it has been difficult to organize test drives from Mikokadu when the city exits are full of renovations.