According to information from US government circles, there is a willingness to talk to Russia about limiting military exercises on both sides. Russia has gathered around 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine.

D.he USA and its allies are ready to hold talks with Russia about limiting certain military activities in Eastern Europe, according to US government sources. In the upcoming talks about the Ukraine crisis, a mutual limitation of military exercises and the deployment of missiles in the region could be discussed, said a high-ranking official in the administration of US President Joe Biden on Saturday. The US, however, is not ready for talks about the extent to which US troops will be stationed in NATO member states in the region.

In a conversation with journalists, the employee spoke about the upcoming meetings of politicians on the Ukraine crisis. Top representatives from the USA and Russia want to hold their first direct talks on Monday in Geneva. The US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Moscow’s Deputy Head of Department Sergei Ryabkov are expected.

A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council is planned for Wednesday. Russia has gathered around 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine. The Moscow government rejects allegations that it is preparing an invasion. Instead, they want to make it clear that Moscow will not accept NATO’s further eastward expansion.