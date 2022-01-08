Xavi Hernández does not win for scares: every game he plays ends with one or two casualties. If against Linares in the Cup, the victims were Araújo and Frenkie, due to injuries, against Granada in LaLiga they have been Eric and Gavi, although the latter will miss the next LaLiga game due to suspension.

In the case of the former City center-back, the first explorations, as AS has learned, already speak openly of an injury to the hamstrings of the right leg, which could leave him off the pitch for several weeks.. In the absence of the tests that he undergoes in Barcelona to finish knowing the extent of the injury, the player is already totally ruled out for the Super Cup.

One more problem to add for Xavi, who will have to face the game against Real Madrid next Wednesday with a clear deficit behind: Eric’s safe loss, adds the serious doubt of Araújo, that if he plays he would have to do it with a splint and with the risk implied by the fact that he has been operated on for a double fracture in his right hand last Friday, so only five days would have passed.

In any case, Xavi hopes to recover for the Super Cup two players who have not yet been able to count on them: Pedri and Ferran Torres. The first is waiting to be negative in the next few hours in the PCR test, while the second is accelerating to forced marches to be able to enroll it, although it must also be discharged – he fractured his right foot in mid-October with the selection- and has also tested positive for coronavirus this week.