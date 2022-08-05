Abu Dhabi (Union)

Nasser Muhammad Al Yamahi, Federal National Council member and member of the UAE Parliamentary Division group in the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, participated in the virtual meeting of the legal team formed by the union in charge of studying guiding models on environmental crime laws, intellectual property, and cybercrime.

The participants in the meeting stressed the importance of these guiding laws as they contribute to the development of systems and regulations related to preserving the environment, health, intellectual property and copyright. The participants were briefed on the observations and visions of the parliamentary people, as the parliamentary people in the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Kingdom of Bahrain made a number of proposals aimed at developing and strengthening these laws.

The participants in the meeting agreed to form a six-member mini-committee to study the proposals for these three laws, with the membership of the UAE Parliamentary Division.