Dubai (Etihad)

92 country around the world.

The memorandum was signed by Mona Muhammad Al-Amri, Director General of the Esaad Card Center, and Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of the Trends Center for Research and Consultation, in the presence of a number of employees of both sides.

Al-Amiri indicated that the fact that the employees of the Trends Center for Research and Consultations joined the list of beneficiaries of the Esaad card reflects the excellent reputation that the card has achieved.

In turn, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Dubai Police General Headquarters and the Esaad Card Center, for providing the “Esaad Program” for Trends employees, stressing that this cooperation between “Trends” and “Esaad”, and that the center’s employees obtain this pioneering card is in line with the plans and initiatives of upgrading The satisfaction and happiness rates of employees and their families, which are adopted by the Trends Government Communication Department, represented by the Employees and Customers Happiness Department and is keen on it.