The Detroit Pistons They made history this Tuesday in the NBA for the saddest reasons possible, that after losing to the Brooklyn Nets by 112-118, they sank into the worst streak ever in the league with 27 consecutive defeats.

Neither Santa Claus Not even a Christmas miracle could save these Pistons in ruins, absolutely demoralized and who from now on will have a place in the most regrettable pages of the NBA history books after surpassing the Philadelphia 76ers from 2013-2014 and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2010-2011.

'Sell the team'

Until today, these two teams had the painful record of 26 consecutive games lost in a row. There is still another border in their descent into hell that the Pistons could cross: that of the 28 consecutive losses that the Philadelphia 76ers accumulated from 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 counting the end of one season and the beginning of the next.

Those of Monty Williams, that this Tuesday they heard the criticism of their fans again in the little Caesars Detroit Arena and the cries of 'sell the team', they will have a practically impossible mission to avoid their 28th defeat, since their next game will be this Thursday in Boston and before the Celticswho are leaders of the East (23-6 balance) and the great contender for the championship ring in this campaign.

Later they will receive at home the Toronto Raptors, the team against which they could also leave behind the Sixers' record established between two seasons.

Be that as it may, there is no possible consolation for this team that does not do justice to an emblematic NBA franchise with three championship rings: the two of the fierce and fearsome “Bad Boys” of Isiah Thomas (1989 and 1990) and that of 2004 with Chauncey Billups at the front burning from the defense some lavish Los Angeles Lakers with Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Payton and Karl Malone.

Bottom of the East with the worst record in the entire league (a chilling 2-28), Detroit is now a buried team, without hope and that has not won a game since last October 28, when it beat the Chicago Bulls.

What a streak…

Taking away that victory and one more on October 27, against the Charlotte Hornets (99-111), the city team Motown They have lost 27 of their 29 games this season and have not achieved a single victory throughout the entire month of November or so far in December.

In addition, the conversation around the Pistons already revolves around the teams with the worst balance and winning percentage at the end of a regular season in NBA history.

The 2-28 mark leaves Detroit with a winning percentage of .066 while the worst teams in league history at the end of the regular season were the 2011-2012 Charlotte Bobcats (7-59 and .106 in a shortened season due to a lockout) and the 1972-1973 Philadelphia 76ers (9-73 and .110).

It cannot be said, at least, that the Pistons did not give everything tonight to avoid catastrophe. Before the Nets, who had already beaten them last Saturday, Detroit, which had the return of Jalen Duren after eight games away, began with a very promising start (22-8 partial) and closed the first quarter ahead.

An example of the enormous magnitude of the Pistons' crisis is that they have not managed to win a first quarter since last December 11. That illusion did not last long since the Nets came back in the second period with a run of 23-36 and went into halftime ahead (54-61).

Upon resumption, the Pistons had a minimal advantage in the third quarter, despite the Nets' dominance for almost the entire period; and a margin of +5 before reaching the halfway point of the last period, but they finally knelt again and confirmed their pitiful record.

Cade Cunningham He had a great game and did everything possible to prevent the Pistons from sinking with 41 points (fantastic 15 of 21 on field goals), 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

The young man scored 37 of his points in an overwhelming second half and 19 of them in the last quarter alone. Bojan Bogdanovic supported him with 23 points. Cameron Johnson (24 points) was the Nets' top scorer with six players above 10 points but with an astonishing mistake among the entire team from the personal line (27 of 43, 62.8 percent).

