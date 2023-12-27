Ali Maali (Dubai)

Cosmin has no choice but to restore confidence again, through the match between Shabab Al-Ahly the day after tomorrow, Friday, for the Super Cup title, with the hope that “The King” will catch his breath again, after losing the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup title, and being relatively far from the top of the ADNOC Professional League.

In the team's first training, in preparation for the Super Cup, led by Kuzmin, the coach's words were clear and specific, demanding that the “identity of the king” be revealed in this match so that the team can regain the confidence of victories and championships again.

Cosmin spoke to the players with the utmost intensity and force, in order for the team’s personality to emerge again, in light of the loss of many points in the ADNOC Professional League due to not achieving what the coach wanted in the matches, and the best evidence of this is the strong letter of reproach that he sent after the last Ajman match, in which It ended in a draw, and the team's goal was scored by a young player from the defense line. Kuzmin's reproach was severe for the offensive line, which includes resonant names, but it failed to achieve what was required of it.

On the other hand, the anger of the Eastern fans is still intense over what the team is offering, and the public criticism has affected the club’s management to the point that there are those who asked them to leave, whether the board of directors or the football company, and amidst these “choppy waves” in the “King’s” house, the team’s fans are seeking to arrange She played her cards by supporting her team, perhaps saving his face in the Super Cup and regaining the tone of championships again.

For his part, Cosmin began putting the final touches on the method of play and the lineup in light of the return of all the injured, with the exception of Shaheen Abdel-Rahman and Majed Hassan. Cosmin spoke individually with the team’s highly experienced elements to improve the image and the situation in the Shabab Al-Ahly match, and Cosmin will seek to find the appropriate lineup for the match. Which ultimately brings him victory and retaining the title.