The surprise of the day this Sunday in the NBA, was given by the Charlotte Hornetsby winning 126-109 to the Atlanta Hawkswho in this way saw their undefeated finish.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had his best game so far in the campaign that is just beginning, scoring 24 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, followed by the third-year center, Nick Richardswho added 20 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Hornets have entered the 2022/2023 campaign without their star point guard LaMelo Ball, and without their leading scorer from last year, Miles Bridges, who is dealing with a domestic violence charge against him.

hawks stumble

The renewed Hawks saw their first loss of the year, even with their top star, Trae Young, shining with 28 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds, escorted by Dejounte Murraywho added 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Clint Capela and John Collins added double doubles of 14 points with 10 rebounds, and 10 points with 10 rebounds respectively, Collins also hitting 4 blocks in the game.

It will be until Wednesday, October 26 when the Hawks return to the court, facing the young Detroit Pistons, while the same afternoon, the Hornets will face the New York Knicks.