





By Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Former congressman Roberto Jefferson (PTB) surrendered to authorities on Sunday hours after resisting gunfire and grenades and wounding two Federal Police agents who were serving an arrest warrant issued by the minister. of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes.

Jefferson was arrested in Levy Gasparian (RJ), two hours from Rio, because, according to Moraes, he had repeatedly violated the rules for the benefit of house arrest that he had been complying with since the beginning of the year, including abstaining from making public statements and use social networks.

On Friday, the former parliamentarian recorded a video with serious offenses against the minister of the STF and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Cármen Lúcia, provoking a wide reaction of repudiation.

Upon encountering federal agents at his home this Sunday, Jefferson fought back. “In the action, two police officers were injured by shrapnel thrown by the target and immediately taken to the emergency room. After medical attention, both were released and are doing well,” the Federal Police said in a statement.

In a video, Jefferson himself said he shot at agents, but said that his aim was not to harm them. “I didn’t shoot anyone to catch, I shot the car and close to them,” he said, who would only surrender after hours of tension.

An ally of the president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Jefferson has been under house arrest since the beginning of the year, a defendant in an investigation that investigates the organization of digital militias and anti-democratic acts and involves several Bolsonaristas.

A week before the fierce second round of elections against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro sought to distance himself from his supporter by publishing on Twitter a repudiation of the offenses against Minister Cármen Lúcia and the armed resistance against Federal Police agents, even though has returned to criticize the inquiries that Jefferson is targeting, led by Moraes.

“I reject the statements of Mr. Roberto Jefferson against Minister Cármen Lúcia and her armed action against PF agents, as well as the existence of investigations without any support in the Constitution and without the role of the MP,” Bolsonaro tweeted.

“I arranged for the Minister of Justice to go to Rio de Janeiro to follow the progress of this regrettable episode”, added the president.

After the repercussions of the attack on agents, Bolsonaro, who often harshly criticizes Moraes’ decisions, released a video on social media defending the arrest and saying that anyone who shoots a police officer must be treated like a thief, and also sought to take some credit for the outcome.

“As I determined to the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, Roberto Jefferson has just been arrested. The treatment given to those who shoot a police officer is that of a criminal. I offer my solidarity to the police officers injured in the episode,” said the president, who has one of his constituencies among security agents.

At night, Bolsonaro insisted: “There is no connection between me and Roberto Jefferson”, and mentioned that the president of honor of the PTB had entered the Superior Military Court to accuse the president of omission for not having called the Armed Forces against Alexandre de Moraes. –the basis of the request was an article of the Constitution that, according to the interpretation of Bolsonarista wings, would allow the president to invoke the military against other Powers.

Former President Lula sought to relate Jefferson’s behavior to what he called the climate created in the country by the president, in addition to harshly criticizing the former deputy’s insults to the Supreme Minister.

“We have never seen an aberration like this, an offense like this, a stupidity like this, that this citizen (Bolsonaro) who is my opponent established in the country”, he added.

ARREST WARRANT

In the arrest warrant against Jefferson, Alexandre de Moraes recalls that the case against the former parliamentarian originated from a complaint by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and that, when the closed regime was transformed into house arrest, at the beginning of the year, precautionary measures were taken, including the use of electronic anklets and the prohibition of external communication, including via social networks, among other points.

“On several occasions, news of non-compliance with the imposed precautionary measures was brought to the file”, says Moraes in his decision.

According to the Supreme Minister, Jefferson’s defense “did not present any justification” for the violations of the precautionary measures. Among the infractions, Moraes cites a video with serious offenses against Cármen Lúcia, posted on Friday.

Jefferson attacked Cármen Lúcia after the magistrate, within the scope of the TSE, voted in favor of punishing the Jovem Pan channel for having broadcast false or distorted statements against Lula.

“In the case under analysis, in view of the repeated violations, the inadequacy of the precautionary measures to end the denounced’s periculum libertatis is largely demonstrated, which indicates the need to reestablish the prison, with no other measures capable of complying with the law. its function”, says the magistrate in the decision.

Moraes also ordered the search and seizure of “documents/assets, as well as all cell phones, computers, tablets and any other electronic devices, at all residential and professional addresses” of the former deputy.

After Jefferson’s armed resistance, Moraes issued a new order, highlighting the aggression against PF agents as a possible double crime of homicide, and determined that the arrest should be made either by the previous decision or in the form of flagrante delicto.

In an indirect message to the Minister of Justice, Moraes also highlighted: “The intervention of any authority in the opposite direction, to delay or stop performing the act, unduly, will be considered a crime of malfeasance (art. 319 of the Criminal Procedure Code)”.

Jefferson’s case adds tension to a campaign marked by episodes of violence between supporters of Bolsonaro and Lula and by the clash between the current president and justice authorities, who also command the electoral court.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly made false allegations against the voting system, which he says, without evidence, is liable to fraud.







