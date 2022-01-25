Last Sunday, in the midst of Madrid’s harassment of the goal of the elche, the cameras of The Great Goal captured an image that very well reflects an anomaly existing in the current Real Madrid: A 21-year-old young man told a supposed star 10 years older than him where he should send the balls. the boy was Vinicius and the one who received the instructions, hazard. The situation, which in another time and place would be impossible, portrays the current order of importance in the Whites’ forward line, in which the Brazilian’s growth has been unstoppable in recent months, to the point of making him the Madrid team’s main offensive reference .

One watches Madrid matches and realizes that the vast majority of attacks end up starting from came. There are plays in which the ball passes from the defenders to the midfielders looking for the path of the rival area and, after four or five touches, it almost always ends up reaching the left so that the winger begins his overflow. Other times, when the pressure harasses the white defenders, the long ball also looks for the Brazilian’s zone. It goes without saying that if there is a possibility of going against it, it always happens to find the boy’s speed.

Undoubtedly the coach’s orders will have something to do with it, but it also happens naturally, because the teammates know that right now Vinicius is the one with the most overflow and ability to unbalance, and they end up taking the ball to him as a solution. His responsibility has multiplied exponentially in months, going from being a substitute to almost a franchise player from whom the best is expected every game. You cannot argue with his eagerness and it is understandable that he begins to ask for help: he needs it.