Saturday, May 21, 2022
NATO | Vanhanen to Yle: The realization of Finland’s NATO membership is certain

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in World Europe
Vanhanen talked about NATO in Yle’s Ykkösaamu.

Parliamentary speaker Matti Vanhanen (center) considers Finland’s NATO membership to be certain. Vanhanen commented on the matter In Ylen’s morning.

Turkey has blocked the processing of applications for membership submitted by Finland and Sweden this week. According to Vanhanen, building a confrontation between Finland and Turkey is unnecessary.

Turkey has criticized Sweden more harshly than Finland. According to Vanhanen, however, Finland would not leave Sweden if Turkey accepted Finland’s application faster than Sweden’s application.

