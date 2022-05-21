Square Enix has released a series of trailer from Live to Livethe remastered re-edition for Nintendo Switch of the historic JRPG, which present the various eras where the game will take place. If that’s not enough, then, at the bottom of the news you will find the recording of a live broadcast in which about 30 minutes of gameplay were shown.

Announced during Direct last February, Live a Live is a remaster of Square Enix’s 1994 class JRPG with 2D-HD graphics. What makes this game quite peculiar is that we will live eight stories, set in as many different eras and places and each with its own protagonist. The player will be able to face the various stories in the order he prefers and find out what is the common thread that unites each of them.

The videos released today feature 4 of the different Live a Live settings, also offering an overview of the main characters and showing some gameplay sequences. In the video above the Wild West is presented where we will play the gunslinger Sundown Kid. The second video instead takes us to the Japan of the Edo era, where we will face a secret mission as the ninja Oboromaru. Finally, the last two videos show different epochs: on the one hand we have the fantasy Middle Ages where the story of the knight Oersted will take place and on the other the futuristic setting that is the background to Akira Tadokoro’s misadventures.

Before leaving, we remind you that Live a Live will be available starting from July 22nd for Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders already available on the eShop.