NATO is exploring the possibility of deploying alliance battlegroups in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, January 24, at a press conference following talks with the Foreign Ministers of Finland and Sweden. He is quoted TASS.

“We are also exploring the possibility of deploying battlegroups on the southeastern flank, but decisions on this have not yet been made,” Stoltenberg said. The southeastern flank refers to the Black Sea NATO countries – Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria. At the same time, the Secretary General specified that the transfer of forces would not threaten the security of Russia.

“NATO is a defensive alliance that does not threaten Russia or any other country. But we will do everything necessary to protect and defend our allies. The deployment of forces has been agreed by the national committees and is necessary to strengthen security in Europe,” Stoltenberg told reporters.

Earlier it was reported that the United States is considering moving more troops to Eastern Europe. Additional contingents can be formed from units stationed in Western Europe. The strengthening of the group by the military from Western European bases may occur against the backdrop of a “conflict” between Russia and Ukraine.

On January 24, it became known that US President Joe Biden allowed the deployment of thousands of US military, aviation and navy in the Baltic countries and Eastern Europe against the backdrop of the situation with Ukraine. In addition, senior Pentagon officials presented Biden with several options for action in the event of a military conflict.