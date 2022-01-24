The 2022 of the Ferrari, less than a month from the start of the official tests. The Scuderia di Maranello, as has become customary in recent years, will run at Fiorano from tomorrow 25 January to Friday 28.

To open the tests, as Ferrari has just announced, will be the new test driver Robert Shwartzman: the Russian, reigning vice-champion of Formula 2, will also close the works on the final day. Wednesday and Thursday will be the most interesting days, since Charles will debut on the track in this calendar year Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, respectively Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27. For the owners it will be little more than a training session in view of the first official tests scheduled at Montmeló on 23 February: the four-day Fiorano event will however be important to get back into the rhythm after the holidays. Leclerc, Sainz and Shwartzman will drive the Ferrari SF21 which has clawed third place in the constructors’ standings.