NATO | President Niinistö published a video of the call with Biden and Andersson – Biden: “You have 110 percent of my support”

Republic president Sauli Niinistö published a video on Saturday on the messaging service Twitter, which contains part of the call he had on Tuesday with the President of the United States Joe Biden and the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson with.

President Biden signed the accession documents of the Finnish and Swedish military alliance NATO in Washington on Tuesday evening Finnish time. At the time, Niinistö tweeted just before the signing ceremony that he had talked on the phone with Biden and Andersson.

On Saturday, the White House released a short video of the call, showing all three heads of state.

“Communication is close and continuous between the United States and Finland and Sweden. Partners bring security. In the video, there are bits of atmosphere from Tuesday’s phone call with President Biden and Prime Minister Andersson,” Niinistö writes along with the video.

The official Twitter accounts of the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Sweden have also shared the video.

In the video, Niinistö, Biden and Andersson emphasize the strength of the countries’ mutual partnership. Biden assures that Finland and Sweden are already increasing the security of their region, and that NATO membership only makes it official.

“You have 110 percent of my support. Just pick up the phone and I’ll be at your disposal,” says Biden.