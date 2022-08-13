Formula 1 had created a calendar of 23 races for the 2022 season, the one with the most events in its history, which however would have run out before December, as had happened in the last two seasons, first due to the Covid-19 pandemic. in 2020 and then in 2021 due to a problem related to the change of dates of events.

However, the elimination of the Russian Grand Prix from the calendar, due to the invasion of Ukraine, reduced the calendar to 22 race weekends that would conclude on November 20, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the ‘event that pays a higher sum of money than the rest of the races, precisely to host the epilogue of Formula 1.

The idea of ​​ending the season on November 20 was taken to avoid a conflict with the World Cup in Qatar, which was scheduled to start on November 21. The situation has changed: the organizers of one of the most renowned tournaments in the world have announced that the opening will be brought forward by one day.

“The FIFA Council Bureau confirms that the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the Qatar-Ecuador match are moved by one day, as a separate event, to November 20 at 19:00 (local time) “, said the federation in a post on social media.

This means that the final race of the 2022 Formula 1 season will coincide with the opening of the World Cup, which Liberty Media wanted to avoid, although it may not be a big deal this year.

Unlike last season, in which Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fought an intense battle that only ended on the last lap of the Yas Marina race, in 2022 the reigning Dutch champion has an 80-point lead over Charles Leclerc with nine rounds to go, so the title could be decided before the last Grand Prix.