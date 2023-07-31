This Saturday the Cruz Azul team advanced to the next round of the Leagues Cup, beating Atlanta United from the penalty shootout. With this victory, coach Ricardo Ferretti will continue in his position, although he could lose a player.
According to the first reports, the footballer carlos rodriguez he could leave the cement institution to meet again with the Rayados de Monterrey team.
With the departure of captain Celso Ortíz from the royal club, now the technical director Fernando Ortíz wants to reinforce the middle part of the field, and in ‘Charly’ they find the footballer with the necessary characteristics.
At the time there was also talk of the Paraguayan Richard Sánchez, however, due to the issue of foreigners, those with royal long pants would opt for the Mexican national team.
What would be the requests of ‘Charly’ to leave?
However, the departure of Rodríguez from Cruz Azul would not be easy, and it is that, firstly, Monterrey would have to pay the amount of the letter that is around the 7 million dollars. One of the most marked requests by ‘Charly’ is that it has to be headline yes or yes, in addition to his annual salary, which is 1.5 million dollars annually.
Finally, an agreement would have to be signed in which if an offer arrives from any squad of the Old continentRayados would immediately have to let him out.
Without a doubt, a good player with talent, although the requests could put the long pants of La Pandilla in trouble.
