NATO | Arms aid to Ukraine will be coordinated on Tuesday in Brussels

At the two-day meeting of defense ministers, Finland will be represented by Defense Minister Mikko Savola.

NATO defense ministers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss NATO’s defense and deterrence and the adequacy of defense equipment during the Russian war. Minister of Defense in Brussels Mikko Savola (center) represents Finland, which is there as an observer member.

Before the actual meeting of NATO defense ministers, a coordination meeting of the Ukraine support group, also known as the Ramstein format, is held. At the time of the meeting, fresh information about the new aid to Ukraine may also become public.

Tuesday anyway, the defense ministers are supposed to review the situation in Ukraine and the defense industry and warehouses. General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg stated at his press conference on Monday that production on old production lines should be increased and new ones should be set up.

“The current figure for Ukraine’s ammunition consumption is many times higher than our current production,” Stoltenberg said.

Increasing production, on the other hand, requires commitment so that it makes sense for the defense industry to make the required investments.

On Monday, Stoltenberg rushed the delivery of aid to Ukraine. He stated that help must arrive before the initiative moves to Russia. According to Stoltenberg, Russia is currently trying to replace quantity with quality in Ukraine, regardless of civilian casualties.

Defense Ministers is scheduled to discuss defense planning and deterrence on Wednesday. It is likely that the meeting will also discuss whether the target defined for NATO countries’ defense spending is sufficient in the current situation.

The countries of the union should spend two percent of their gross domestic product on defense, but in many countries this does not happen. Stoltenberg has already talked about the two percent rule as a lower limit rather than an upper limit.

The meeting is also scheduled to discuss Finland’s preliminary performance package. It’s about defense planning, which is meant to develop the capabilities of troops and leadership, so that the federation has the necessary things together for operational planning.

On Monday, Stoltenberg stated that the shooting down of flying objects in North America – otherwise known as spy balls – indicated increased intelligence. He said that the airspace must be monitored and information shared more now than before.

In the future, the members of the alliance are supposed to share more and more information about space produced by states and private entities to NATO.